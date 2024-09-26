'Let Us Make UN More Efficient': French President Emmanuel Macron Backs India's Bid For UNSC Permanent Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Advocating the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), French President Emmanuel has supported India's bid among other nations for permanent membership of the UNSC.

“We have a Security Council that is blocked...Let's make the UN more efficient. We have to make it more representative,” Macron said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.





“That's why,” he said,“France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa will decide to represent it.”

Macron's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the 'Summit of the Future' on Sunday emphasised that for global peace and development, reforms in institutions are essential.

India has pushed several times for long-pending reform of the UN Security Council, seking its permanent membership.

India argues that the 15-nation council founded in 1945 is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Presently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members -- Russia, the UK , China, France and the United States --, and 10 non-permanent members, which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The French president has also called for a change in the UNSC's working methods, a limitation of the right of veto in cases of mass crimes, and more attention to operational decisions required for maintaining peace.

“The time has come to regain efficiency in order to act better on the ground,” he said.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also warned the 15-nation UNSC, which he described as“outdated” and whose authority is eroding, will eventually lose all credibility unless its composition and working methods are reformed.

The UN chief gave a clarion call:“We can't build a future for our grandchildren with a system built for our grandparents.”