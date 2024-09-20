Award Winning Film Promoting World Peace & Tolerance Begins Limited Theatrical Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emmy award winning production company's documentary short ''The Golden Rule,'' is acquired by Greta Joanne Entertainment for a limited theatrical release

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The award winning ''The Golden Rule,'' produced by American award winning company HQ Creative and Indonesian award winning company Angel Pictures, is set to begin theatrical release from September 20-27th, 2024 '' For Your Consideration Oscars,'' through the ''Shorts the Sea,'' Vol. 6 at 1:00 p.m. in a special program to take place at the Laemmle, Monica Film Center that will make the short documentary eligible ''For Your Consideration," best short documentary film category. The film directed by former Public Broadcasting Chair Cheryl Halpern, Natasha Dematra, and Alex Dolginko, focuses on the commonality of every faith when addressing peaceful coexistence and civil behavior. The Golden Rule, which is also known as the Ethic of Reciprocity, is a universal value that instructs each individual to, "Do not do to another what you would not want to have done to yourself.''

The film was acquired by US based Greta Joanne Entertainment, a US based award winning distribution company focused on films of impact. Following the theatrical release, the film will continue the ''peace and tolerance film tour.'' The tour began at the Indonesian Parliament House, followed by 25 screenings in the city of Surakarta, Indonesia during the Week of Tolerance, and received several awards from religious institutions this 2024: Interfaith Film of Peace Award from the Indonesian Ulama Council Foundation, The Ecumenical Christian Evangelism Foundation, and Girinatha Hindu Foundation. The film was also promoted during the largest arts festival in the world, Edinburgh Fringe, in Edinburgh, Scotland this past August and is scheduled to continue screening for educational programming at universities.

''Tolerance must be taught to our children. We need to provide the education and support to enable our children to reject the intolerance, disunity, and extremism to which they are exposed,'' stated Co-Producer and Co-Director Cheryl Halpern.

''This documentary presents this core behavioral goal that is central to every faith. It is a value that must be embraced in our world where violence, prejudice, and injustice is growing unabated," stated Co-Producer and Co-Director Natasha Dematra

Summary:

"Within almost all faiths, there is one ubiquitous Golden Rule that holds the key to a harmonious existence for humankind. The exact wording varies, but at its heart, it asks each of us to consider how we would like to be treated... and to treat others the same. For only then, are we living a life inspired by the Divine.

"The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others" explores the manifestations of this rule across multiple religious traditions, guided by religious scholars and clergy members: from an Indonesian Hindu High Priest, to a Muslim Imam in New York City; an Armenian Archbishop in Jerusalem, to a Professor of Semitic Studies at Princeton University. They, alongside others, speak of how the "The Golden Rule" can drive positive change in the world.

Through education, community-building, and the awesome power of kindness and love, we can all embrace the universal message of The Golden Rule, that reflects the light of love that burns at the core of all faiths."

KEY CAST: Dr. Ephraim Isaac, Imam Shamsi Ali, Rachel Kraus

QUOTES:

“I applaud the film 'The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others...' and support initiatives that promote tolerance and dignity for everyone.”

Gibran Rakabuming Rama, Vice President Elect, the Republic of Indonesia

“This film has many messages to convey for all religions in the world because the Golden Rule exists in all religions. It is very important for the Golden Rule to be taught in schools.”

Dr. Yassir Mohamed Ali, Ambassador of Sudan

THE GOLDEN RULE SHORT DOCUMENTARY TRAILER 2024

