Getting Married In UAE? Abu Dhabi Wedding Show To Take Place In October
Date
9/20/2024 3:25:30 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024
Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM
Saadiyat Island is set to host the second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show on October 13 and 14.
Organised by the Department of Culture and tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event is part of Abu Dhabi's strategic tourism push, reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading destination for hosting world-class events.
Over two days, the event will bring together top wedding planners, vendors and media from around the globe for networking, knowledge exchange and an in-depth look at Abu Dhabi's exceptional wedding facilities.
The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is renowned for elevating the emirate's reputation as a premier global destination for weddings and celebrations.
