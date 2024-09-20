Getting Married In UAE? Abu Dhabi Wedding Show To Take Place In October

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 8:14 PM

Saadiyat Island is set to host the second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show on October 13 and 14.

Organised by the Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event is part of Abu Dhabi's strategic tourism push, reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading destination for hosting world-class events.

Over two days, the event will bring together top wedding planners, vendors and media from around the globe for networking, knowledge exchange and an in-depth look at Abu Dhabi's exceptional wedding facilities.

The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is renowned for elevating the emirate's reputation as a premier global destination for weddings and celebrations.

