Climate Foundation Cooldown°Earth Broadcasts Moving Video Message For World Children's Day

MENAFN - Pressat)Krefeld, [20.09.2024] - To mark World Children's Day and the global climate strike, the cooldown°earth Foundation is presenting the 'A Message from the Children of Tomorrow'. In the three-and-a-half-minute video, children from the future send an emotional cry for help to today's generation. In dystopian scenes, they formulate a musical appeal to take the climate crisis seriously now. The music, voices and sequences were generated almost entirely by AI - using freely available programmes such as ChatGPT, Suno and Runway.'Especially on World Children's Day, it becomes clear that we must act not only for ourselves, but above all for future generations,' says Dr Annekathrin Edelmann, founder and member of the foundation board.

In addition to the video, the foundation offers an AI-powered chatbot on its website that allows visitors to interact with the 'children of tomorrow' and learn more about the possible consequences of our actions today.

Felix Glauner, creator of the film and board member of the foundation, adds: 'For us, the music video and the use of AI is an experiment that is intended to open up new ways of communicating about climate protection.'

