FTC Report Reveals Major Tech Companies' Data Surveillance Practices
Nazrin Abdul
Social media and video platforms are amassing vast amounts of
personal information both online and offline, according to a new
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report on nine major tech companies,
including Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, Azernews
reports.
The report, which covers data practices from January 2019 to
December 2020, highlights how these companies prioritize user
tracking to shape content and advertisements, raising significant
privacy concerns.
The FTC's findings confirm long-standing suspicions about
extensive data collection and recommend that Congress implement
federal privacy regulations. FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized that
the current business models do not encourage companies to protect
user data effectively.
Despite the pervasive tracking, users have minimal control over
how their information is utilized. Many companies struggle to
provide a comprehensive list of data-sharing partners, and none
specifically safeguard data for users under 18. The FTC criticized
the companies for inadequate data-minimization practices and called
for stronger enforcement and clearer rules to protect consumer
privacy.
While some firms, like Discord, challenge the report's
conclusions, the call for reform in data practices remains
urgent.
