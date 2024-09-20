Chinese Envoy Emphasizes Importance Of US-China Relations At Vision China Event
9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM
Finding a path for cooperation between China and the United
States is essential for both nations and the international
community, according to Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng.
Speaking at the Vision China event in New York, Xie highlighted
the past 50 years of China-US relations as crucial for global peace
and prosperity, Azernews reports.
Xie called for a forward-looking approach, stating that the next
50 years will be critical for international relations. The event,
co-hosted by China Daily and the Bank of China, gathered over 200
attendees to explore the historical context and future vision of
Sino-US ties.
Qu Yingpu, publisher of China Daily, echoed Xie's sentiments,
stressing that managing China-US relations well is vital despite
current challenges. He pointed to the need for grassroots
connections and mutual understanding as foundations for
cooperation.
Xie cautioned against viewing each other as adversaries, warning
that such a mindset would be a significant misjudgment. He
underscored the importance of respecting China's red lines,
particularly regarding Taiwan, to maintain stability in the
relationship.
The event featured stories of friendship between Americans and
China, showcasing the enduring connections that continue to thrive
amid political tensions. Participants emphasized the importance of
sharing these narratives with US audiences to foster understanding
and collaboration.
