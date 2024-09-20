Uzbekistan Set To Access Russian GLONASS High-Precision Signal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Uzbekistan is on track to gain access to the high-precision signal of the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), following a decree from President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

The document outlines plans for negotiations to formalize this agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan.

This development follows a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Russian delegation, which included Deputy Prime Vitaly Saveliev and other key officials.

Participants highlighted the need to expedite industrial cooperation in transportation and to enhance partnerships across automotive, rail, and air transport sectors, as well as the training of skilled engineering personnel.