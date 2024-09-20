عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Set To Access Russian GLONASS High-Precision Signal

Uzbekistan Set To Access Russian GLONASS High-Precision Signal


9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Uzbekistan is on track to gain access to the high-precision signal of the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), following a decree from President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

The document outlines plans for negotiations to formalize this agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan.

This development follows a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Russian delegation, which included Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev and other key officials.

Participants highlighted the need to expedite industrial cooperation in transportation and to enhance partnerships across automotive, rail, and air transport sectors, as well as the training of skilled engineering personnel.

MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108697670


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search