Uzbekistan Set To Access Russian GLONASS High-Precision Signal
Date
9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Uzbekistan is on track to gain access to the high-precision
signal of the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS),
following a decree from President Vladimir Putin,
Azernews reports.
The document outlines plans for negotiations to formalize this
agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan.
This development follows a meeting between Uzbek President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Russian delegation, which included Deputy
Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev and other key officials.
Participants highlighted the need to expedite industrial
cooperation in transportation and to enhance partnerships across
automotive, rail, and air transport sectors, as well as the
training of skilled engineering personnel.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108697670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.