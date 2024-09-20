عربي


Turkmenistan And Bulgaria Aim To Enhance Trade And Economic Partnership

9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM

Turkmenistan and Bulgaria reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties during a meeting following the presentation of credentials by Turkmen Ambassador Esen Aydogdyev to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Azernews reports.

President Radev congratulated Aydogdyev on his new role and expressed optimism about the ongoing development of friendly relations between the two nations.

The discussions highlighted the importance of Political and diplomatic dialogue in fostering collaboration within international organizations and bilaterally. Additionally, both sides explored opportunities to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

