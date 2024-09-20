Turkmenistan And Bulgaria Aim To Enhance Trade And Economic Partnership
Nazrin Abdul
Turkmenistan and Bulgaria reaffirmed their commitment to
strengthening trade and economic ties during a meeting following
the presentation of credentials by Turkmen Ambassador Esen
Aydogdyev to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev,
Azernews reports.
President Radev congratulated Aydogdyev on his new role and
expressed optimism about the ongoing development of friendly
relations between the two nations.
The discussions highlighted the importance of Political and
diplomatic dialogue in fostering collaboration within international
organizations and bilaterally. Additionally, both sides explored
opportunities to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
