A Congress Full Of Bias And Ignorance: Insult To US Diplomacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
It has been four whole years since Azerbaijan restored
internationally recognized territories. Following the Patriotic War
in 2020, in September of 2023 anti-terrorist operation marked a
significant victory in its more than three decades-long
struggle.
The operation, which lasted less than a day, was executed with
remarkable precision-no civilian casualties and the swift
re-establishment of peace. Yet, instead of acknowledging this
achievement, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations have spiraled downward,
driven in large part by the pro-Armenian lobby and diaspora that
exert undue influence on Congress. To say, many pro-Armenian and
anti-Azerbaijan politicians in the US Congress reveals how "strong"
US-Armenia relations really are.
On September 19, 2024 U.S. Congress, held a hearing on the first
anniversary of the "fall of Nagorno-Garabagh", regarding human
rights in Azerbaijan, chaired by Congressman Chris Smith, Co-Chair
of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. The hearings not only
featured anti-Azerbaijani remarks, it also showcased acts of
misrepresentation and ignorance. Following this 'clown show',
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan released statement , saying "the event that openly distorts and
falsifies all the facts related to Azerbaijan is aimed at
deteriorating Azerbaijan-United States relations", and so on.
The grip of the Armenian diaspora on U.S. foreign policy is no
secret, but the extent to which this influence distorts the truth
in Congress should alarm anyone concerned about fair diplomacy.
Time and again, Armenian lobbyists manipulate members of Congress
to push a narrative that ignores Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
and sovereignty. The disproportionate attention given to Armenian
grievances during hearings like the one chaired by Chris Smith
showcases how heavily the scales are tilted. Let's not forget that
the Armenian lobby's success is not limited to rhetoric; it
translates into material support and political backing for Armenia.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, despite its significant contributions to
regional stability and global energy security, faces unjustified
scrutiny and criticism. This is not diplomacy-it is pandering to a
lobby that distorts historical facts to gain leverage in
Washington.
Fall of US Diplomacy
While the U.S. champions itself as the beacon of human rights
and international law, it turns a blind eye to Armenia's
violations. The Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories,
which lasted for nearly three decades and displaced hundreds of
thousands of Azerbaijanis, has been met with relative silence in
Washington. How can the U.S. claim neutrality when it has
repeatedly failed to pressure Armenia into respecting international
agreements? Washington's attempts to position itself as a mediator
in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia are hollow when
its own officials and members of Congress are openly biased. The
hearings in Congress are just another example of this failed
diplomacy. Hearing was not just an insult to Azerbaijan; it was a
mockery of facts. The remarks made by members of Congress displayed
an alarming level of ignorance about the region's history and the
complexities of the conflict. How many of these politicians have
bothered to learn about the realities on the ground in Garabagh, or
even visited Azerbaijan to understand its perspective? If the U.S.
seeks to be a neutral mediator in the South Caucasus, its actions
suggest otherwise. Washington's reluctance to criticise Armenia's
occupation and its blind eye towards Armenia's own human rights
abuses is indicative of its flawed diplomacy. The U.S. has
repeatedly failed to engage constructively in peace negotiations,
instead siding with a narrative that serves the interests of the
Armenian diaspora in America.
Additionally, Congressman Brad Sherman also voiced his concerns
on the X platform, but let us remind Mr. Sherman, that David
Lammy's comments would only bother corrupt politicians in the
pocket of the Armenian lobby. Every country in the world recognises
Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Garabagh, including Armenia itself.
His opinions on the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands reflect the
international community's consensus, not just that of the UK's
Foreign Secretary. Unlike the U.S., which contradicts itself by
recognising Azerbaijan's 86.6 thousand sq km territory while
defending the so-called 'Artsakh republic's' nonexistent rights,
the UK maintains a consistent and clear political position.
It also makes me wonder how easily the contributions of
Azerbaijan's economy to the world are forgotten when unjust
accusations arise regarding Armenia.
Azerbaijan's role has been repeatedly recognised by influential
politicians and in forums-not only in the United States but also
across Europe. In both the oil and gas sectors, as well as green
energy, Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring global energy
security. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's position as a critical link
between the Asian and European continents solidifies its
significance on the world stage. However, when it comes to
Armenia's baseless claims, these contributions are conveniently
overlooked. Despite this, Azerbaijan has consistently shown its
commitment to advancing global energy goals and fostering
cooperation, which it will continue to demonstrate at the upcoming
COP29 event. This double standard must be acknowledged, as
Azerbaijan's dedication to peace, sustainability, and regional
stability should not be diminished by the misguided narratives
pushed by the Armenian lobby and their supporters in U.S.
Congress.
Ultimately, instead of allowing pro-Armenian groups to dictate
its foreign policy, Washington should focus on fostering genuine
dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, encouraging peace, and
respecting international law. Anything less is a disservice to both
nations and a stain on U.S. diplomacy.
(Image credit: Bill Day | Copyright 2011 Cagle Cartoons)
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108697668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.