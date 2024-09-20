France Completes Training Of First Group Of Ukrainian Pilots On Alpha Jet Aircraft

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots, held on Alpha Jet aircraft, has been completed in France.

The General Staff of the French announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"France has just completed the training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alpha Jet aircraft. Since March 2024, the French Air and Space Force has been training Ukrainian pilots, responding to an operational need in the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the post reads.

The General Staff also added that France's support for the Ukrainian army remains resolute.

Earlier reports said that ten young Ukrainian pilots were undergoing training at an undisclosed airbase in the south of France on Alpha Jet training aircraft, considered as a bridge between a rotorcraft and an F16 fighter. In total, the French Air and Space Force has undertaken to certify the training of 26 pilots over the two years.

