War Update: Russians Launch 40 Attacks In Kurakhove Sector, 10 Battles Ongoing

Since the beginning of the day, September 20, as many as 123 combat clashes have taken place on the frontlines in Ukraine with the enemy being the most active in the Kurakhove sector, where they carried out a third of all the attacks.

This is according to Ukraine's General Staff update as of 16:00, Friday, September

20, posted on , Ukrinform reports

The Russians continue to shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the settlements of Mykolaivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Riasne, Porozok, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Brusky, Lemishchyno came under the artillery fire. Also, the enemy shelled Luhivka twice with MLRS.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russians are attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Vovchansk, two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times. The Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near the settlements of Stepova, Novoselivka, Synkivka and Lozova. Five engagements are still underway.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian units continue to attack Ukrainians near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terni, and Zarichne.

Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian soldiers have repelled eight enemy attacks in this sector, three other clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders, supported by aviation, carried out three assault operations near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian defenders are giving a tough rebuff to the enemy, three clashes are now over, and three others are still going on. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the settlements of Toretsk and Kleban-Byk.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders have already made 21 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove and Novohrodivka.

The Ukrainian defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, repelled 16 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Kurakhove sector, where the invaders attacked the Ukrainian forces 40 times. The Russians tried to advance in the vicinity of Tsukurine, Zhelane Pershe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka. Currently, 10 assaults are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces eight times near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the settlement of Piatykhatky was hit by unguided air missiles. Also, the Russian units unsuccessfully attempted to advance towards Mala Tokmachka, Lobkovo and Novodanylivka.

The operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces continues in Russia's Kursk region. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian aviation has carried out 21 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided air bombs on the Russian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 226 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours. The Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors remain the hottest.