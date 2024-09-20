Two People Killed, Five Injured As Russians Strike Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 20, the Russians launched a strike on Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring five others.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At around 14:00, the invaders launched a mortar shelling of the village of Ivashka in Zolochiv community. Seven hits left a man and a woman injured, another man got a minor injury," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, a house and a car were also damaged.

"After 15:00, the Russians attacked Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district. Currently, two civilians are known to have been killed – a 43-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, at least two women were injured," the regional chief informed.

The emergency services are working on the site, he added.