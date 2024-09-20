Estonian Intelligence About Strike On Toropets: Ukraine Destroyed Three-Month Supply Of Russian Ammunition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming weeks, Russian forces will feel the impact of the losses of a large amount of ammunition, which was destroyed by Ukraine when it attacked depots in Toropets.

According to ERR , this was stated by the head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukraine managed to strike the ammunition depots when part of the ammunition had not yet been stored indoors. For this reason, a chain of explosions occurred.

"30,000 tonnes of explosive ordnance were detonated, which means 750,000 shells. If we take the average battle rate, the Russian Federation has fired 10,000 rounds a week. So that's two to three months' supply of ammunition. As a result of this attack, Russia has suffered losses in ammunition and we will see the impact of these losses on the front in the coming weeks," Kiviselg said.

byto-U

As reported by Ukrinform, at night, September 18, SBU, HUR and Special Operations Forces drones destroyed a large ammunition depot of Russians in Toropets, Tver region.

The depot stored missiles intended for Iskander and Tochka-U missile systems, guided aerial bombs (KABs) and artillery ammunition.