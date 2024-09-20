Umerov, Von Der Leyen Open EU Defense Innovation Office In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov said that opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv is a new chapter in relations with the European Union in the area of defense technologies.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rustem Umerov said this in his post on .

"Today, together with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, we opened the EU Defense Innovation Office. This is a new chapter in our relations with the European Union in the area of defense technology. The main focus of this cooperation is joint efforts to strengthen defense capabilities. We are putting a special focus on joint developments in the field of IT and weapons production, which will be decisive for defeating russian aggression," Umerov wrote.

He added that by strengthening Ukraine's technological capabilities, the IT coalition has already attracted more than 70 million euros from 13 participating countries, creating a secure IT infrastructure for the Defense Forces.

"The drone coalition, which includes 16 participating countries, has secured over EUR

500 million in funding and delivered thousands of drones to Ukraine," the Minister of Defense recalled.

He also mentioned that over "over the past 2.5 years, Ukraine has rapidly become a world leader in drone technology."

"Today, more than 500 Ukrainian drone manufacturers and thousands of developers create advanced solutions for combat operations. With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million drones, Ukraine has established itself as a true defense and technical center," Umerov stressed.

The defense minister also emphasized that our country has a huge potential in defense technologies, and called on European partners to invest in Ukrainian manufacturers.

"Together we can significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Our main goals are the restoration of peace and stability on the continent, as well as ensuring the future of Ukraine as a full member of the EU," the minister said.

As reported earlier, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced in Strasbourg during hearings in the European Parliament the opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv.