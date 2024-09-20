Russians Attack Dnipro Educational Center Damaged, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders attacked the city of Dnipro. One person is injured.

Chief of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. According to initial reports, one person is injured. He is in a state of moderate severity," the post reads.

The educational center is partially destroyed.

The regional chief added that the details of the attack are still being looked into, and the survey of the territory is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air raid.