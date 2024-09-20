Russians Attack Dnipro Educational Center Damaged, One Person Injured
9/20/2024 3:13:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders attacked the city of Dnipro. One person is injured.
Chief of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked Dnipro. According to initial reports, one person is injured. He is in a state of moderate severity," the post reads.
The educational center is partially destroyed.
Read also: Russians shell Kherson
, one killed
The regional chief added that the details of the attack are still being looked into, and the survey of the territory is ongoing.
Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air raid.
