Erdogan Stresses Need For Local Defense Industry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (KUNA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Friday the importance of investing in local defense industry, after the wireless communication explosions in Lebanon.

This came about during an event for the Gendarmerie and security forces in Istanbul, "once again we touched upon the importance of investing in a defense industry, amidst the cybersecurity against Lebanon." Said Erdogan.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, 37 people were killed, and 3250 others were injured, among them women and children, in a wave of explosions that hit Pager and Icom wireless communication devices in Lebanon.

Beirut and "Hezbollah" held the Israeli Occupation responsible for the attacks.

Erdogan pointed out that they will continue working to achieve their goal of Turkish self-dependence on manufacturing defense industries.

Regarding combatting terrorism, we've tightened investigations on terrorist organizations in and outside the country, added Erdogan.

825 armed militants were neutralized during terrorist combatting operations, and 70 attacks were thwarted by the security forces, beginning of 2024.

He assured that those operations were done using domestic technology and weapons. (end)

