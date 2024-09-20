Arab Handball Clubs' Championship: Al-Qadsiya Draw With Al-Hashd

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWWAIT, SepT 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Qadsiya Club team played to a thrilling 28-28 draw against the Iraqi Al-Hashd team in the 39th edition of the Arab Handball Clubs Championship for League and Club Champions, hosted by Kuwait.

The game took place at Saad Al-Abdullah Complex Hall, with Al-Hashd leading 18-16 at the end of the first half. Al-Qadsiya made a strong comeback in the second half, securing the 28-28 draw.

In the final seconds, a potential winning goal for Al-Qadsiya was canceled after a VAR review determined that time had expired before the ball crossed the line.

Today's matches will conclude with a game between Kuwait Club and the Qatari Al-Ahli Club. (end)

