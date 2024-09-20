Arab Handball Clubs' Championship: Al-Qadsiya Draw With Al-Hashd
Date
9/20/2024 3:05:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWWAIT, SepT 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Qadsiya Club team played to a thrilling 28-28 draw against the Iraqi Al-Hashd team in the 39th edition of the Arab Handball Clubs Championship for League and Club Champions, hosted by Kuwait.
The game took place at sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Complex Hall, with Al-Hashd leading 18-16 at the end of the first half. Al-Qadsiya made a strong comeback in the second half, securing the 28-28 draw.
In the final seconds, a potential winning goal for Al-Qadsiya was canceled after a VAR review determined that time had expired before the ball crossed the line.
Today's matches will conclude with a game between Kuwait Club and the Qatari Al-Ahli Club. (end)
hmsh
MENAFN20092024000071011013ID1108697523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.