Domestic Violence Victim Data Breach Is A Case Example Showing Critical Need For Monitoring Technology Of Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB)

Police in Australia recently reported a data-sharing error that caused domestic violence victims' addresses to be published to the offenders accused of harassing them
The situation demonstrated the vulnerability of the police service's public safety measures, leading to recommendation that at least one of the victims move to a new residence, and highlighting the critical need for advanced electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology for domestic violence offenders
SuperCom Ltd., a secured tracking solutions provider for governments, is focused on ensuring that its superior PureConnect EM platform is available for tracking the movements of offenders under parole and probation supervision, including accused domestic violence offenders
The company's technology not only helps meet public safety concerns but also helps accused offenders to remain employed and active in society
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology innovator
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
has built its PureSecurity suite as a public safety solution that draws on the most advanced technology to track the movements of potentially dangerous individuals who nevertheless are deemed a low enough risk that they can resume normal activities under observation.
The company's end-to-end solution, helping justice systems worldwide reduce recidivism and improve offender rehabilitation, uses GPS tracking, communication, monitoring technologies, and real-time tracking and reporting to provide the...
