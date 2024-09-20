Hall Of Fame Village Media Launches Hometown Heroes In Partnership With Reachtv

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village Media, in partnership with

ReachTV, is proud to launch Hometown Heroes, offering viewers a rare glimpse into a day in the life of high-level from various sports. ReachTV is the largest streaming television focused on travelers, with distribution across more than 2,500 owned and operated airport screens and in 500,000 hotels across North America.

ReachTV's extensive lineup includes top content from NBCUniversal, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, and more. Through this partnership, Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV have collaborated to create Hometown Heroes, an original sports entertainment program.

Hometown Heroes

features a series of short videos that follow high-level athletes from a variety of sports as they revisit the places in their hometowns that shaped their legendary careers. Fans will gain behind-the-scenes access to the athletes' favorite spots, discovering what it means to live like a legend.

"Working with ReachTV to develop original episodic content brings together the core strengths of both our brands – Hall of Fame Village Media's unique access to revered sports legends and storytelling, and ReachTV's incredible distribution network to engage and entertain a very broad audience as they travel," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.

The first episode of Hometown Heroes,

featuring Doug Williams, is now available as part of ReachTV's "What's Playing" lineup on reachtv and through its widespread distribution network.

For more information, please visit hofvillage

or reachtv .

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company making every experience legendary for fans and families. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at

.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW), is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media creates engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 40 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500K hotels, 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, and featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at

.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village Media

