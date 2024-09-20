Large Dimensions And High Automation: Systraplan Handles Intralogistics For Timpla By Renggli Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Large dimensions and high automation: Systraplan handles intralogistics for Timpla by Renggli

Systraplan at the logistical heart of the production at Timpla wood module factory

Future-orientated with sustainable use of materials is booming. Timpla by Renggli is clearly recognizing this – and is responding with expanded capacities.

In Eberswalde, the modular brand of Swiss timber construction veteran Renggli is building the largest timber module in Germany. This pioneering project is relying on the proven expertise of Systraplan for its storage and conveyor technology.

Timpla modular design stands for a new way of building and, with attributes such as sustainability, intrinsic value and a high degree of individuality, is very popular in commercial projects.

The modular principle, for which Timpla stands at its core, is in keeping with the spirit of the times and is timeless at the same time.

The logistics of the new industrial company must continue to meet the increasing demand in the future, whereby the modularity of Timpla solutions is always associated with special storage and transport volumes.

When planning the mammoth project in Brandenburg, those responsible at the Swiss company Renggli quickly realized that Systraplan was the perfect partner for the intralogistical excellence required by this major project.

Storage and material handling technology for Timpla: Systraplan moves and creates capacity

The impressive plant in Eberswalde will start production in summer 2024. With 20,000 square meters of production space and around 200 employees working in two shifts, 2,000 timber modules and up to an additional 10,000 square meters of element production will be manufactured here every year.

The material needs to be adequately transported and stored, for which the project managers at Renggli are relying on proven experience.

Systraplan actively helped shape the project according to the specific requirements of Timpla and in close coordination with Renggli, from the initial idea to the final commissioning.

With Systraplan's proven expertise in the specifics of timber module production, Schweizer AG was spared a long search for competent partners for the intralogistics processes in Eberswalde.

From customized special machine design, engineering and automation through to material flow planning and control: In this cooperation, comprehensive solution expertise under special requirements is the top priority.



Under the conditions of batch size 1, a comprehensive logistics system with a high degree of automation has been created in the modern production facility: From the high-bay warehouse to heavy-duty conveyor systems from a single supplier out of one hand.

With around 210 storage locations, the high-bay warehouse offers sufficient space for the Timpla timber modules.

The storage and retrieval machine is designed for a payload of 7.5 tons and can move up to 120 meters per minute, which corresponds to the length of an aisle in this warehouse.

In actual practice, this enables material to be provided in around 45 to 90 seconds as required.

For effective and efficient feeding, Systraplan has implemented a line gantry as well as an area gantry with two manipulators and axis-dependent speeds of 50 to 150 m/min. This enables material preparation and alignment of the panels within 30 to 60 seconds of request.

As a solution provider for smooth warehouse and conveyor technology, Systraplan's contribution to the Timpla plant also includes various heavy-duty conveyor systems such as chain conveyors, roller conveyors, transfer cars and vertical conveyors.

The Systraplan project team is very satisfied with the Timpla project:“We are proud to have been actively involved in the construction of such a pioneering and outstanding factory project.

“Our thanks go to Timpla and Renggli for once again placing their trust in our technology and expertise. After a smooth planning and construction phase, an ultra-modern plant of exceptional dimensions can now successfully go into operation.”