Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Releases Financial Report, Corporate Updates For FY 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and company, is reporting on fiscal-year results and key company developments for the period ended June 30, 2024. According to the report, highlights for the year include a revenue increase of $1.7 million as 1st Detect, the company's subsidiary, gained traction in the international passenger with its explosives trace detectors (“ETD”); an increase in gross margin of 45% compared to 41% in the prior period; approval from the U.S. Security Administration (“TSA”) for the TRACER 1000 for the Air Cargo Security Technology List; the company's entrance into the Developmental Test and Evaluation, which involves the Transportation Security Laboratory (“TSL”) testing the TRACER 1000; and the creation of Pro-Control, a wholly owned subsidiary. In addition, 1st Detect began accepting orders for its proprietary TRACER 1000 Narcotics Trace Detector (“NTD”) from worldwide customers and both the TRACER 1000 NTD and the TRACER 1000 ETD becoming registered with the U.S. General Services Administration (“GSA”) IT Schedule 70, which allows sales to the U.S. federal government.

“Our mission is to expand access to the precision of mass spectrometry for companies in our target markets,” said Astrotech chair, CEO and CTO Thomas B. Pickens, III, in the press release.“We intend to achieve our mission through simplification, customization, automation and configuration to provide relevant real-time solutions.

Our TRACER 1000 has been TSA approved for air cargo and is also on the GSA, and we are currently accepting orders. Both our NTDs and ETDs are being showcased at tradeshows around the U.S. Our gross profit is growing, and we look to increasing revenue in subsequent fiscal years.”

About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech

is a mass-spectrometry company that launches, manages and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

1st Detect

develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.

AgLAB

develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market.

BreathTech

is developing a breath-analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate bodily infections and compromised conditions.

Pro-Control

is developing the mass-spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit .

