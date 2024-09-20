Techmediabreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Officials In UAE To Support Volt Mobility $210M Order

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is sharing an update regarding a Volt Mobility United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) order valued at up to $210 million; the order is for 300 Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 electric vehicles. According to the update, members of the company's technical and sales team are on site in Dubai this week, meeting with Volt officials, providing support for initial launch activities, and overseeing delivery of the first Mullen One EV cargo vans and Mullen Three cab chassis trucks. Mullen is working with the Miami-based VoltiE Group, a charging company, to provide the EVs and essential charging equipment to Volt Mobility, a GCC-based vehicle transport and leasing company that offers both commercial electric and gas vehicles and EV charging throughout the Middle East.

“UAE is a very important market and opportunity for us, and we made sure to have technical and sales team members in Dubai this week to meet Volt leadership to ensure and kick off a successful launch,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, one located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and one located in Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen One, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen Three, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. Recently, CARB issued Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) approval on the Mullen Three, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN