Tinygemsbreaks SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC) Completes Business Combination With Pono Capital Two, Begins Trading On Nasdaq

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC) , a global provider of cosmetic management services, has successfully completed its business combination with Pono Capital Two, which was approved on August 23, 2024. Following the merger's closure on September 17, 2024, SBC Medical's shares and warrants began trading on under the ticker symbols 'SBC' and 'SBCWW,' respectively. The company plans to utilize the new capital to drive expansion in the U.S. and Southeast Asia, while continuing to strengthen its established presence in Japan.

“We are focused on providing premium care and value to our customers and their patients through transformative treatments and technologies that empower people to positively change their lives and meet new challenges under our 'Group Purpose,'” Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, stated in the news release.“Through medical innovation, we aim to contribute to improving the well-being of people where we operate. I am confident that our Nasdaq listing will support further growth and allow us to extend our advanced consulting services to clinic networks internationally, while maintaining our high standards of 'Japan Quality.'”

To view the full press release, visit



About SBC Medical

SBC Medical is a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. For more information, visit the company's website at



