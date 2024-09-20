Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Hires New CEO Amid Shift In Focus To Pharmaceutical Industry Collaboration And Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced the appointment of Richard Christopher as its new CEO, replacing Chris Bunka who will serve in his new capacity as Executive Strategic Advisor while remaining Chairman of the Board

Lexaria also announced entering a Material Transfer Agreement with an undisclosed partner, leading to speculation of which company has taken this formal step to get closer to Lexaria's

The company is focusing on this pharmaceutical industry collaboration and on investigations in cardiometabolic and GLP-1 sectors (alternative diabetes and obesity treatments), a huge sector that particularly needs its unmatched technology The company seems one step closer to exploiting commercial opportunities in the sector, with a goal toward associated commercialization of its patented DehydraTECH technology

Lexaria (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has, since 2016, worked on the development of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. It has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood-brain barrier. These efforts have earned it 46 patents in the United States, European Union and other countries, with many more pending worldwide ( ).

With the success achieved thus far, Lexaria is looking to pivot and focus on pharmaceutical industry collaboration and operations. To help steer it in the right direction, the company appointed Richard Christopher as its new CEO, effective Aug. 31, 2024. He will replace Chris Bunka, who will serve in his...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN