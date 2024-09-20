Radiosurgery Was Used For First Time At Military Oncology Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- The Military Oncology Center's Radiotherapy Department treated a patient with a lung cancer tumor that had spread to the brain in the first instance of stereotactic radiosurgery, according to the Royal Medical Services Directorate.Brigadier General Abdul Hamid Al-Adwan, the Director of the Military Oncology Center, stated that radiosurgery is one of the most sophisticated methods of administering radiation therapy. Its goal is to precisely administer a high dose of radiation to the tumor while offering the best possible protection to the surrounding tissues. Instead of offering many treatment sessions over an extended period of time that may extend to several weeks, treatment is completed in just one to five sessions.Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hana Al-Mahasneh, Head of the Radiotherapy Department, noted that this technology will eventually be used to treat other types of tumors, such as some liver and bone tumors. She added that this technology has demonstrated its effectiveness globally in increasing the chances of controlling the disease and reducing the side effects of radiation.