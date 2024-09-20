Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- In its area of responsibility, the Southern Military Zone, on Friday, foiled an effort to smuggle a large amount of drugs loaded by a drone on its western border."The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Region, in coordination with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs by a drone across the border illegally, as the rules of engagement were applied and the materials were dropped inside Jordanian territory," stated a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces. This indicates that the seized items were transferred to the appropriate authorities.The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces will keep up their fierce defense of the country's borders against all threats, including attempts to infiltrate the populace and influence them with drugs.