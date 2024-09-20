Ministerial Retreat Due To Take Place Tomorrow
9/20/2024 2:07:57 PM
Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- Prime Minister, Jaafar Hassan, together with ministers, secretaries general, and officials from performance and achievement follow-up units in ministries and government
institutions, will be present at a government retreat tomorrow, Saturday.
"The Economic Modernization Vision... for Achievement to Continue" is the title of a retreat that aims to organize government agencies' work within a performance measurement system and assess program outputs within the frameworks of the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the Royal Letter of Designation, and the Economic Modernization Vision.
