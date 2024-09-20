Qatar Participates In 129Th Session Of Permanent Council Of Francophonie

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 129th session of the Permanent Council of the Francophonie, held Thursday in Paris, under the chairmanship of the Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic and its representative to the organisation Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

The Secretary-General of the Francophonie opened the session by reviewing the organization's political, diplomatic, and economic activities, as well as administrative and financial issues, and cooperation among member states.

The 129th session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie comes within the framework of preparations for the 45th session of the Ministerial Conference of the organisation and in preparation for the 19th Francophonie Summit in October in France. The members discussed the draft final statement of the summit and the draft declaration on resolving crises and strengthening peace in the Francophone space.

The State of Qatar has participated in all activities of the International Organization of La Francophonie since joining in 2012, in commitment to achieving the goals and principles of the organization, including promoting international peace and security and encouraging cultural and linguistic diversity.

