CCQ In Mou With US University

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bridgewater State University (BSU), Massachusetts, US, aimed at strengthening academic and educational collaboration and fostering a sustainable partnership that leverages the expertise and resources of both institutions for mutual benefit.

CCQ president Dr Khaled Mohammed al-Horr and BSU president Frederick W Clark Jr, signed the MoU in the presence of other officials from both sides, a CCQ statement said.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will work collaboratively to achieve the goals set forth in the agreement, particularly in areas related to the development of new academic programs, joint research initiatives, the evaluation of graduation projects, and the organization of workshops in areas of mutual academic interest.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr al-Horr said: "We are delighted to establish this collaboration with BSU, a highly respected public higher education institution. This partnership is designed to promote sustainable development and enrich the academic experience of our students. Through the exchange of knowledge and joint research projects, we aim to prepare our students for successful careers. Additionally, the joint workshops across various academic disciplines will enhance the skills and competencies of our students."

Dr al-Horr further emphasised that the MoU reflects CCQ's ongoing commitment to academic excellence and the continuous development of student capabilities. By collaborating with distinguished local and international academic institutions, CCQ is contributing to Qatar's efforts in fostering sustainable human development and building a knowledge-based economy, supported by national expertise and talent.

Clard Jr affirmed that the MoU reflects BSU's commitment to expanding academic and research cooperation, developing academic programmes that meet global challenges, and enhancing academic relations. He expressed his hope that the MoU will mark the beginning of further fruitful and sustainable collaboration between the two institutions, the statement added.

