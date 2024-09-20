Hezbollah Says Targets Israeli Intelligence Base It Blames For 'Assassinations'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hezbollah said it launched Katyusha rockets at a north Israel intelligence base it blamed for targeted killings, claiming its first attack after Israel launched a deadly strike on the group's south Beirut stronghold.

The Iran-backed group said its fighters had targeted "the main intelligence headquarters in the northern region responsible for assassinations... with volleys of Katyusha rockets", adding the attack was "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks" on south Lebanon.

MENAFN20092024000067011011ID1108697296