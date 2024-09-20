How Recycled Building Materials Embrace History And Circularity
Recycled building materials--those that are reclaimed when a building is deconstructed rather than demolished-- play an important role in reducing emissions and air pollution and uplifting communities.
It's a topic that Kelley Lowe, director of salvage at Re:Purpose Savannah , is deeply passionate about.
In this interview in the Georgia Climate Digest video series, Eriqah Vincent of Drawdown Georgia speaks with Kelley about the path that led the Fine Arts major to a career in deconstruction and recycled building materials, and the many benefits of reclaiming these materials, from environmental to cultural to economic.
Kelley also shares how you can support the work of Re:Purpose Savannah and the movement to reclaim building materials in your community.
Click here to watch the video.
