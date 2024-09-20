NRG Energy Celebrates 17Th Annual Volunteer Week With One Million Meals

(MENAFN- 3BL) HOUSTON, September 20, 2024 /3BL/-NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRG) 17th annual positiveNRG Impact Week united thousands of employees in 30 cities and provinces across the United States and Canada to provide one million meals for local nonprofits. From September 16-20, the NRG family worked to combat food insecurity in their communities, packing, sorting, and preparing an estimated 1.2 million pounds of food for individuals and families in need.

“Since 2020, NRG has focused our annual week of volunteerism on addressing the critical issue of food insecurity in the communities where we live and work,” said Gin Kirkland Kinney, Senior Vice President, Head of Administration.“This year, we were proud to expand on those efforts and deliver even more nutritious meals to our neighbors and their families.”

Throughout North America, NRG partnered with local food banks and other nonprofits that focus on hunger relief, including:



Houston Food Bank

Food Bank Network Somerset County

MANNA

North Texas Food Bank

Kids' Meals

Los Angeles Food Bank Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids

The week featured a three-day meal-packing event at NRG Center in Houston, Texas, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

With Americans facing a 5.8% increase in food prices in 2023-following a 9.9% increase in food prices in 2022-many are continuously struggling with putting food on the table.1These difficulties are reflected in the statistics shared by Feeding America, which show that more than 44 million Americans were contending with food insecurity last year. This equates to 13.5% of the U.S. population.2 NRG is proud to partner with local nonprofits addressing this critical need.

Through its positiveNRG program, the company is committed to supporting causes that help our communities thrive and continue working with organizations that help alleviate hunger.

