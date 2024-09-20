Schneider Electric And The Schneider Electric Foundation Partner With Enactus For Youth Education And Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- 3BL)



The program involves 100,000 university students across ten countries Schneider Electric and the Schneider Electric Foundation provides support through mentorship and expertise

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, September 20, 2024 /3BL/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of management and automation, together with its Foundation, has partnered with Enactus, a global of leaders committed to using business as a catalyst for positive and social environmental impact, for their 2024 competition season.

Over 100,000 university students are participating across 10 countries: Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Colombia, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and France. As part of a year-long program, the student teams receive a framework to identify pressing social issues and create entrepreneurial solutions. With a focus on the energy transition, the teams develop and execute their projects, supported by expert mentors from the industry.

Schneider Electric's commitment goes beyond traditional mentorship. Its employees play an active role as content experts and competition judges.

“On International Youth Day, we celebrate a partnership that not only empowers young entrepreneurs but also drives positive change across communities,” said Jeanne Laurence, Youth Education & Entrepreneurship Program Officer at Schneider Electric.“This initiative is closely aligned with Schneider Electric's Youth Impact Through Learning initiative, aimed at upskilling youth to shape a just energy transition. It also actively champions gender equality by integrating young girls into educational training initiatives.”

Last month, several countries staged competitions to crown their national champions. Brazil saw participation from more than 2,700 students. The top honours went to a team from Faculadde Facimp, who created 'ecological' bricks using waste from a local fruit (açaí), left after coffee production.

In Egypt, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport won against 35 competitors with their 'Clima' project, which addresses air pollution. They utilized water hyacinth to produce Egypt's first locally sourced activated carbon and developed a ceramic fiber filter suitable for factory chimneys.

Meanwhile, Mexico celebrated a victory by an all-women team from the University of TEC Milenio, who addressed fishing sustainability by transforming shrimp waste into a commercial line of seasoning products.

Schneider Electric employees will play a role in mentoring these and other winning teams from the ten countries leading up to the Enactus World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 1, 2024.

