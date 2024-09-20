Wounded Warriors Family Support Provides Veterans With Program Toward Financial Competency, Independence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2021 Military Family Support Survey, 80.7% of respondents indicated that their finances caused them some stress over the past 12 months.



The survey also revealed that over three-quarters (75.8%) of military and veteran family respondents indicated they carry debt and slightly more than half (51.2%) experienced barriers to saving money over the past two years.

Wounded Warriors Family Support has teamed with Pathway Education to expand the circle of financial competency and optimize the potential for financial independence in the community.

There were eight veterans who recently graduated from a Pathway Financial Education Training course in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, focused on small business owners and individuals.

United States Army veteran course graduates include Thomas Crump of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; Hevel Parra of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Steven Peterson of Anaheim, California; Antonio Ramirez of Phoenix; and Kenya Staples of Birmingham, Alabama.

United States Marine Corps veterans who completed the program are Christopher Laliberte of Oceanside, California; Oscar Lopez of Carrollton, Texas; and Juan Rodriguez of Murrieta, California.

“The Pathway Financial Education Training course provides veterans with access to highly credentialed professionals who have expertise in financial planning, tax services, law, business management and more,” Wounded Warriors Family Support Program Outreach Coordinator Martin Duarte said.“This is the second year Wounded Warriors Family Support has worked with Pathway Financial Education to assist military veterans. We look forward to a continued partnership with Pathway Financial Education to assist combat-wounded veterans with valuable financial resources.”



Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit .

