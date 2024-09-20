Best-Selling Author And Advocate Gwen Medved Joins Abundance Studios® As A Producer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gwen Medved Joins Abundance Studios As A Producer

ELM GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abundance Studios® proudly announces that best-selling author, entrepreneur, and advocate for women and children, Gwen Medved, has joined the studio as a Producer. Gwen brings a rich background of impactful storytelling and an unwavering commitment to creating positive change. Known for her deep dedication to family, Gwen's inspiring work has empowered individuals and organizations alike to see the opportunities hidden within life's challenges.

A dynamic leader, Gwen has been featured in prestigious publications such as Forbes, USA Today, Women's Health, and Entrepreneur Magazine, and has made appearances on national television networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates. Her voice has also resonated through major news outlets like Yahoo! News, CNBC, and MSNBC, where she has championed causes close to her heart.

Abundance Studios® is thrilled to welcome Gwen Medved to its roster of Producers. Her drive to inspire change through storytelling and advocacy will be an invaluable asset to the studio. Gwen's approach to creating transformational films that inspire and educate aligns seamlessly with Abundance Studios®' mission to produce compelling narratives with global impact.

“I'm honored to join Abundance Studios® and to contribute to the important work of using storytelling as a vehicle for change,” said Gwen.“My passion has always been to shed light on issues that matter, and I'm excited to partner with a team that shares a commitment to creating films that inspire, inform, and empower. Together, we have the opportunity to make a real impact.”

Abundance Studios® currently has two films in development for its 2024 slate. In June, production began on a new, feature-length documentary about Guy Harvey, the renowned marine conservationist and artist, further expanding the studio's diverse portfolio. The second documentary in production recounts the compelling story of Brisa de Angulo, showcasing her incredible journey. 'BRISA' chronicles the remarkable journey of one woman who overcame a history of abuse growing up in Bolivia to not only seek justice for herself but reform the laws in 25 countries, helping more than 2,000 children navigate the court system to escape sexual assault in the process.

About Gwen

Gwen Medved is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and advocate for women and children. Known for her dedication to impactful storytelling, she works with individuals and organizations committed to making a positive difference. Gwen has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, and Entrepreneur Magazine, and is the executive producer of the Telly Award-winning film It's Happening Right Here, which raises awareness about child sex trafficking in the U.S. She holds a B.A. from Purdue University and an M.Ed. from DePaul University.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.

