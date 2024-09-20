Cloudticity Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers On Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloudticity recognized on the 2024 Next Generation list.

Cloudticity has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings.

- Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO, Cloudticity, WA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudticity has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings.The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via ground-breaking solutions delivered to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.Due to their growth, drive, and innovation, these MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year's Next Generation winners were selected from applications received for the 2024 MSP 501.Channel Futures is pleased to name Cloudticity to the 2024 Next Generation.“We're excited to be recognized on the 2024 Next Generation rankings by Channel Futures. At Cloudticity, our focus has always been on creating meaningful impact through innovative cloud and security solutions, and this award reflects the hard work of our entire team. As we continue to help organizations face new technology challenges, we're committed to exploring new possibilities and delivering game-changing results for our clients." – Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO, Cloudticity.Channel Futures recognizes the channel partner communities for their innovation and contributions to the IT industry. The Next Generation represents that effort.“Constant innovation is the lifeblood of the tech industry,” said Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs.“These MSPs drive that innovation and build sales and marketing strategies around them. I enjoy watching these companies grow and develop and expect many of them will become among the biggest managed service providers in the industry if they're not already there.”The data collected by the annual Next Generation and MSP 501 lists drive Channel Futures' market intelligence insights. Channel Futures uses these robust data sets and data-based trend reports to support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.“These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.“They drive the future growth of the channel.”BackgroundThe 2024 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.About Cloudticity:Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:- The first patient portal- The first health information exchange- The first FISMA high deployment- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health departmentAbout Channel FuturesChannel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Our DEI Community Group initiative educates, supports, and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. More information is available at channelfutures.Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the ICT sector. We welcome 14,000+ subscribers annually to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.Media ContactsDave RaffoMSP Editor, MSP 501 Manager...Katie EgleySenior Marketing Manager...

