Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America Launches Popcorn Extravaganza Sales Drive.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeMontrond Automotive has been named the 2024 Honorary Popcorn Kernel for The Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America. The DeMontrond Family is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Extravaganza Sales drive, a fundraising event that supports the local Scouting programs and promotes community involvement. This year's sales drive kicks off with a fantastic opportunity for popcorn enthusiasts and supporters to contribute to a worthy cause while enjoying delicious treats.Event Ordering and In-Store Scouts Details:.Online Ordering: Order from any DeMontrond dealership website..In-Person Sales: Meet and support the Scouts directly at DeMontrond locations on September 21st and October 19th from 10am – 2pm.DeMontrond Automotive is proud to partner with the Boy Scouts of America, hosting Scouts at our dealerships on these special days. Visit our locations to explore a variety of gourmet popcorn flavors, from classic buttery to unique and exciting options, all available for purchase.Why Buy and Support? The funds raised through the Popcorn Extravaganza help provide essential resources for the local Scouts, including camping gear, educational programs, and community service projects. Your support not only helps Scouts achieve their goals but also strengthens our community by fostering youth development and leadership skills.How to Participate:1.Order Online: Visit any DeMontrond website and follow the easy steps to place your popcorn order.2.Visit Us In-Person: Drop by our DeMontrond dealerships on September 21st and October 19th, between 10am and 2 pm, to meet the Scouts, sample popcorn, and make a purchase.DeMontrond Locations:.DeMontrond Texas City Campus (Chevy, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Genesis)3220 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591.DeMontrond Ford3944 US-59, Cleveland, TX 77328.DeMontrond Houston Campus (Kia, Volkswagen & Volvo)14101 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090.DeMontrond Conroe Campus (Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram & Volkswagen)888 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77304.DeMontrond Buick GMC17925 I-45 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77090.DeMontrond Mazda17925 I-45 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77090.DeMontrond Spring RV Gallery19333 I-45 Spring, TX 77388We invite everyone to join us in this exciting event and support our local Scouts. For more information about the Popcorn Extravaganza Sales Drive, please visit any DeMontrond website.About the Sam Houston Council Area Boy Scouts of America : The Sam Houston Council Area provides educational and recreational programs for youth across our community. Through various activities and projects, Scouts build character, develop leadership skills, and engage in meaningful community service.About DeMontrond Automotive: DeMontrond Automotive has been a trusted name in the Houston area for decades, offering a wide range of vehicles and exceptional customer service. Our commitment to the community extends beyond our business, as we proudly support local organizations and initiatives.###

