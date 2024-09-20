1840 & Company Expands Into Healthcare Staffing With New Local And Outsourcing Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1840 & Company, a global leader in outsourcing and remote staffing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new healthcare staffing vertical . This expansion addresses critical staffing needs within the healthcare sector, offering comprehensive local staffing solutions for locum tenens, per diem nurses, and allied health professionals, alongside traditional outsourcing services such as medical billing, coding, and data entry.With a projected physician shortage of up to 124,000 by 2034, the demand for locum tenens and allied health staffing has grown exponentially. The locum tenens market, which experienced a 27% growth in 2022, is expected to continue expanding by 12% in 2023 and an additional 7% in 2024. As the healthcare industry grapples with burnout and a growing demand for healthcare services, 1840 & Company aims to provide flexible and scalable solutions that can alleviate the strain on healthcare facilities.“Entering the healthcare staffing market is a natural progression for 1840 & Company,” said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO of 1840 & Company.“With our extensive experience in staffing and a robust network of vetted professionals, we are uniquely positioned to meet the urgent needs of healthcare providers. Our goal is to support the healthcare industry by providing skilled professionals who can maintain high standards of patient care, even in challenging circumstances.”Addressing Critical Healthcare Staffing NeedsThe shortage of healthcare professionals is particularly acute in rural and underserved areas. In 2023, the U.S. faced a record number of rural hospital closures, with 631 rural hospitals at risk of closure. This crisis has highlighted the urgent need for reliable locum tenens staffing, which can provide critical care in these regions. 1840 & Company's healthcare staffing services will focus on deploying experienced locum tenens physicians and advanced practice professionals (APPs) to these high-need areas.“Locum tenens serve a critical role in ensuring continuity of care, particularly in underserved communities,” added DiGiorgio.“By expanding our services to include healthcare staffing, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery, ensuring that all communities have access to quality medical care.”A Comprehensive Suite of Services1840 & Company's healthcare staffing solutions encompass a range of services designed to support healthcare facilities in maintaining operational efficiency and quality of care:Locum Tenens Staffing: Placement of physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants on temporary assignments to fill gaps in coverage.Per Diem Nursing: Deployment of qualified nurses on an as-needed basis, offering flexibility for hospitals and clinics facing fluctuating patient volumes.Allied Health Staffing: Provision of healthcare professionals, including therapists, lab technicians, and pharmacists, to support diverse healthcare needs.Outsourcing Solutions: Services such as medical billing, data entry, and claims processing, enabling healthcare facilities to streamline administrative processes and focus on patient care.Leveraging Technology for Efficient Staffing1840 & Company's advanced technology platform, part of its global talent cloud, enables efficient matching of healthcare professionals to client needs. The platform uses AI-driven tools for resume rating, attribute matching, and language assessments, ensuring that only the most qualified candidates are presented to clients. This technology-driven approach accelerates the hiring process, reducing the time to fill positions from weeks to days, and improving overall client satisfaction.Why 1840 & Company?The decision to enter the healthcare staffing market is driven by the growing need for flexible staffing solutions that can adapt to the evolving demands of the healthcare industry. As the U.S. population ages and healthcare needs become more complex, there is an increasing demand for specialized care providers who can work across various settings, including hospitals, clinics, and telehealth.Looking AheadAs 1840 & Company expands its healthcare staffing services, it will continue to build strategic partnerships with healthcare facilities across the U.S., ensuring its offerings meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. By focusing on flexible, scalable, and technology-driven solutions, 1840 & Company is poised to become a key player in the healthcare staffing industry. Visit to learn more.

