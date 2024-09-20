SCORE Announces Winners Of Its Small Business Virtual Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SCORE , the nation's largest of volunteer, expert business mentors, announced the winners of its virtual 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition. Held Sept. 17-19, the virtual competition was one of a series of five being held nationwide marking SCORE's milestone anniversary. These events provide an avenue for entrepreneurs to showcase their presentation and selling skills to experts, win funding and gain valuable knowledge and mentorship, all at no cost. More than 2,200 small business owners applied to participate.

Winners of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition: Christina VanDam – Zeal Aerial Fitness; Helen Ianniello – Stockmen's Drug; Vanessa Sanchez – bonnee | the clothing swap app.

The three winning businesses in the virtual pitch event are:



First Place:

Helen

Ianniello – Stockmen's Drug (Gordon, NE)

Stockmen's Drug is an independent pharmacy in rural Nebraska that has expanded its services significantly since Helen Ianniello's acquisition. A registered nurse rather than a pharmacist, Helen has revitalized the pharmacy by implementing new systems and procedures, expanding its service area, and offering innovative services such as telepharmacy and a mobile vaccine clinic. The pharmacy also caters to long term care facilities and collaborates with local hospitals to provide essential services.

Helen earned the top prize of

$20,000

and plans to use the prize to fund a mobile vaccine clinic for underserved and homebound individuals.



Second Place:

Christina VanDam – Zeal Aerial Fitness (Grand Rapids, MI)

Zeal Aerial Fitness offers a range of aerial and alternative fitness classes for adults and children, including aerial silks, hoop, pole, hammock and bungee. The studio also hosts private events such as birthday and bachelorette parties. Located in Grand Rapids, MI, Zeal aims to make aerial fitness accessible and welcoming, promoting physical and personal growth through its diverse offerings. Christina earned $10,000 for her pitch, which she plans to use to purchase additional equipment for Zeal's new location, allowing for more participants and expanded class offerings.

Third Place:

Vanessa Sanchez – bonnee | the clothing swap app (Miami Beach, FL)

bonnee is a mobile app designed to facilitate the swapping of clothing, vintage items and accessories. Launched in January 2024, bonnee provides a user-friendly platform for individuals to swap items by earning credits for items they post. The app aims to address the environmental impact of the fashion industry by promoting sustainable fashion practices through easy and accessible swaps. Vanessa received

$5,000

for her pitch. She plans to invest the prize money in social media marketing, influencer collaborations and enhanced app development to grow her user community, expand into new user segments and scale operations.

"Congratulations to the winners of our virtual 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "These remarkable entrepreneurs exemplify the innovation, dedication and perseverance needed to turn small business dreams into reality. We're honored to have supported them with mentorship and resources, continuing the legacy of helping more than 17 million entrepreneurs over the past six decades."

As part of the pitch competition, contestants were matched with one of SCORE's free, expert business mentors to guide them to prepare and deliver a compelling pitch.

Judging criteria included the effectiveness of the presentation, brand identification, uniqueness and viability of the product or service, the thoroughness of the business plan, scalability and any sustainability or social impact. Financials were also assessed on overall potential.

Shellie Peters, Head of Benefits and Charitable Giving at Global Atlantic, said, "We are pleased to congratulate the winners and finalists of SCORE's virtual pitch competition. As the premier sponsor of this 60th anniversary event, Global Atlantic is committed to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and providing the necessary tools for small businesses to thrive."

Finalists from the virtual pitch competition also included:





Monica Cody – Farmstead 1868 (Cazenovia, NY)

Amanda and Collin Horan – Line + Cleat (Glen Ellyn, IL)

Anwelli Okpue – Wani Cakes LLC (Dearborn, MI)

Katie Roering – Fontana Candle Company, LLC (Lancaster, PA)

Amber Waldeier – Zipplicity Un-Luggage (Lancaster, PA)

Victoria Freeman – Ironmatik LLC (Liberty, MO)

Yemisi Anderson – The JAY Effect (Carbondale, IL)

Malgorzata (Mal) Klesna-Blat – Wicked Fruitful, LLC (Upton, MA)

Kimberly St Clair – MyDocDash (Saint Louis, MO)

Tania Kottoor – WEST X EAST (Brooklyn, NY)

Michael Heisman - Tansect (Appleton, WI)

Zakayla Riley – Pawpin' Pawz Luxury Mobile Grooming (Cincinnati, OH)

Jannea Wolff – Reclaiming Our Wellness (Miramar, FL)

Tanya Shadley – TRS Kids Foundation (Virginia Beach, VA)

Eden-Reneé Hayes – Pluralism Solutions (Wayland, MA)

Mandi Hawke – Proud Empowerment Business Solutions (Boynton Beach, FL) Katherine Osborn – Nowhere Collective (Chicago, IL)

For more information about SCORE's virtual pitch event, click here for the full press kit. To view the virtual competition recording online, visit SCORE's recorded webinar library .

In addition to the virtual competition, regional contest locations include Philadelphia (Aug. 28), Des Moines (Sept. 12), Los Angeles (Sept. 26) and Houston (Oct. 3). To learn more or register to attend upcoming events, visit the 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition page on SCORE.

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at .



Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Media Contact

To schedule interviews with winners of SCORE's virtual 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition, finalists, mentors or representatives from SCORE, please contact Maria Coder, 954-379-2115, [email protected].

