YEIDA Launches Housing Scheme; Flats Offered Between Rs 21 Lakh And Rs 45 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has introduced a built-up scheme in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway. This marks yet another step by the Yogi Adityanath-led in Uttar Pradesh to turn the dream of owning a house into a reality.

Under the scheme, people can purchase their flats near prominent locations like the Noida International Airport, City, and Toy Park and also have access to world-class amenities at a relatively affordable price.

Flats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with booking starting from September 19 and continuing until March 31, 2025. Homebuyers can choose between 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats, priced between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 45 lakh.

Under the scheme, a total of 1,239 flats will be offered across three categories. The first category focuses on affordable housing, offering 276 one-BHK flats with a super area of 29.76 square meters and a carpet area of 21.62 square meters. Ground-floor flats in this category are priced at Rs 23.37 lakh, while flats on the first, second, and third floors are priced at Rs 20.72 lakh.

The second category includes 713 one-BHK flats with a super area of 54.75 square meters and a carpet area of 36.97 square meters, all priced at Rs 33.05 lakh.

The third and final category offers 250 two-BHK flats, each with a super area of 99.85 square meters and a carpet area of 64.72 square meters, priced at Rs 45.09 lakh.

Flats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing applicants to choose their preferred unit. Any Indian citizen above 18 years of age is eligible to apply, except those who already own a residential flat in any previous YEIDA scheme.

Additionally, a 17.5 per cent reservation will be provided for farmers whose land has been acquired for development in the YEIDA area.

The standout feature of this residential scheme is its prime location. Situated in Sector 22D, the project is near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and the International Film City. It also boasts excellent connectivity to dedicated hubs such as the MSME, MDP Apparel, Handicraft, and Toy Park.

Located near the Yamuna Expressway, the scheme offers convenient access to the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) as well. Sports enthusiasts will find this location particularly appealing, as it is just a short distance from the Buddh International Circuit.

Residents will also benefit from the Yogi Adityanath government's initiatives to enhance connectivity to these international destinations. Interested applicants can visit the YEIDA website and download the scheme brochure by paying the specified fee.