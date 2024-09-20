Purity And Sanctity In Offerings Are Paramount: Ashish Goswami On Tirupati Prasad Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Vrindavan, Sep 20 (IANS) In response to the recent reports of adulteration in the prasadam of the Tirupati temple, Ashish Goswami, a priest at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, declared it an unforgivable crime. He assertively said that protecting one's faith is our foremost responsibility.

Goswami stated: "As reported in the news, the presence of animal in the prasadam of Tirupati Balaji temple is concerning. I want to clarify that at our Banke Bihari temple, we ensure complete purity and sanctity in the offerings to Lord."

He explained that the ghee, milk, curd, and butter used for the offerings come exclusively from the cows in Braj, negating the need to source them from outside.

"We have many cows here, and Braj is famous for its cows. The milk is sourced from our own gaushalas, and we prepare the offerings using this fresh milk. We do not procure ghee, butter, or curd from external sources."

Goswami expressed that adulteration is a serious offence.

"It is crucial for us to safeguard our religion. We must ensure the purity and sanctity of our Hindu culture and temples, so that the prasadam offered to God remains pure and sacred."

He further stated: "No religious leader, priest, or pandit would want any errors in the service and worship of God. However, if any complaints arise, they must be thoroughly investigated and addressed. I urge the authorities and temple management to maintain the purity and sanctity of the prasadam being prepared for divine service. Our faith and God should always come first, and any negligence in this regard is unacceptable."

The controversy arose after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed a day earlier that under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, animal fat and substandard ingredients were being used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. Speaking at an NDA legislature party meeting, he stated: "Even the Tirumala laddoo was made with substandard ingredients... they used animal fat instead of ghee."

He also noted that the quality of the prasadam has since improved, with pure ghee now being used in the preparation of the sweets.