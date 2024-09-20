Trying To Give A New Lease Of Life To Shut Psus: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he is channelising all his efforts towards ushering a new lease of life to the Public Sector Industries (PSUs) in the state of Karnataka and across the country which are shut down.

Speaking to reporters at the Bengaluru airport, Kumaraswamy said: "I am working towards giving life to all PSU units which are closed. HMT PSU employed thousands of employees and has been locked for 10 years. PSUs should be given a new life.

"Why did I go to Chhattisgarh after becoming the union minister before coming to Karnataka? Now I am travelling to Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh for four days. The industry units are closed in the northeastern region of India and I am talking to the CMs there to develop industry there," Kumarsawamy said.

"HMT had more than 3,000 acres of land. Its property of hundreds of acres has been encroached. The working plan to generate employment is readied," he said.

"In Chhattisgarh, I saw poverty from close quarters. When I saw it, I realised the situation in our state (Karnataka) is a thousand times better. But, in our state, in present times, the Congress leaders are up to finishing off the state. There is no development," Kumaraswamy said.

"I appeal to the people of the state of Karnataka. You decide, the state's dignity is lost in the last 1.5 years after the Congress government came to power. The state was known as the best welfare state in the country. Look at the issues that are making news in the state. SIT in Karnataka does not stand for the Special Investigation Team; it is rather Siddaramaiah (Chief Minister) & Shivakumar (Deputy CM) Investigation Authority. It is SSIT. The SIT authorities report to them and do whatever they are asked to do," the Union Minister said while criticising the Congress-led government.

"How many meetings have you (CM Siddaramaiah) conducted with an aim to target me since voice was raised against the transfer mafia and other illegalities of the Congress government?" Kumaraswamy questioned.