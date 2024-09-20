Nadda Slams Bhagwant Mann Govt For Failing To Settle Ayushman Bharat Dues In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Union J.P. Nadda on Friday slammed the Bhagwant Mann for failing to settle Ayushman Bharat dues in Punjab.

“Many families, especially the hardworking farmers, rely on this program. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann must clear the Rs 600 crore debt immediately,” JP Nadda said, speaking to the press.

Notably, the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Punjab has hit a roadblock with private hospitals denying to patients under the scheme over the outstanding dues of Rs 600 crore.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Punjab stated, a day ago, that the state government hadn't cleared the outstanding payment for the past six months and hence it was stopping the cashless treatment of Ayushman Yojana beneficiaries.

PHANA stated that private healthcare facilities across Punjab will only participate in these schemes once the state government clears the outstanding dues.

Questioning the AAP government over its 'apathy and indifference' towards patients, Nadda asked,“Why has Chief Minister Mann's government not cleared the dues of the private hospitals? Before the elections, they promised more clinics and health centres, but today, his government cannot work for the cause of the poor.”

The AAP government in Punjab has been under severe financial stress since 2023, owing to its rising debt and depleting revenues with the increasing cost of subsidies.

“I urge Chief Minister Mann to clear the dues of the hospitals as soon as possible, for there are many families, especially our hardworking farmers, benefitting under the Ayushman Bharat programme. Instead of cheering on the party unit in Delhi, it would suit Chief Minister Mann to concentrate on the dwindling state of affairs in Punjab”, Nadda added.

Further condemning the Mann government, he said,“Ayushman Bharat was conceptualised to aid the economically backward families with ensured medical cover, and today, due to the mismanagement of the state government, under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, people have lost access to free healthcare.”