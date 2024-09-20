Taarini Lodha Bags Gold In EFI Concours De Dressage National (CDN) Competition

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The 12-year-old-rider Taarini Lodha from Amateur Riders' Club secured a medal in the Dressage Children II category of the Concours De Dressage National (CDN) organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru. from all over India participated in the competition.

Taarini Lodha secured first place and finished her round with an average score of 68.5% while riding on Chase. Harshini B. came second and finished her round with an average score of 65.343% while riding on Star Proof and Kripa Jain finished third and ended her round with an average score of 65% while riding on Christy.

After the win, Taarini Lodha said,“I am extremely happy that I had the opportunity to compete at this prestigious competition with international judges. I'm humbly elated to have won the gold medal.

"I'm thrilled and grateful for this incredible honour, to my coach Bobin sir, my family, and my horse, who have all been instrumental in this success, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of excellence in equestrian sports,” Tarini was quoted as saying by the Amateur Riders' Club on Friday.

Tarini is a member of the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), which is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in the country and operated at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Established in 1942, the ARC provides professional training in all disciplines of equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of equestrian sport for over 75 years.