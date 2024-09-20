Amiviz Champions Cybersecurity Innovation At Leading MENA Events

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, proudly announces its successful participation in two key regional cybersecurity conferences: MENA ISC 2024 in Saudi Arabia, and CYSEC UAE 2024 in the UAE. These events have served as a for AmiViz to collaborate with its top vendors, including Bitsight, Cequence Security, Picus Security, AlgoSec, BlackBerry, Check Point, Tenable, Asimily, and Threatcop, to showcase cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and solutions.

Throughout these events, AmiViz engaged deeply with partners and customers, gaining invaluable insights into the unique cybersecurity challenges faced in the region. The focus was on promoting new technologies that address these challenges and enhance security protocols for businesses operating in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

“Our presence at the MENA ISC 2024, and CYSEC UAE 2024 has been a remarkable opportunity for us to not only present our innovative solutions but also to understand firsthand the needs and pain points of our clients,” stated Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz.“Collaboration with our key vendors has allowed us to offer a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products and services that cater specifically to the complexities of this region.”

AmiViz's participation in these events underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity readiness and resilience across the Middle East. By leveraging strategic partnerships with leading global vendors, AmiViz continues to bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to the forefront, helping businesses to protect their critical assets against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

AmiViz, along with its key vendors, will continue participating in major tech events, with plans for a strong presence at GITEX next month. Following GITEX, the company is gearing up for Black Hat in Saudi Arabia this November, showcasing its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to the region.

For more information on AmiViz and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit .

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!