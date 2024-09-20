Azerbaijan's Adoption Of ESG Standards Paves Way For Global Recognition
Date
9/20/2024 10:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The implementation of national environmental, social, and
corporate governance (ESG) standards in Azerbaijan will enhance
local companies' global recognition, according to Boris Janjaliani,
an ESG expert from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
He spoke at the launch of a digital platform focused on ESG
integration, Azernews reports.
Janjaliani emphasized that these standards could help
Azerbaijani companies engage in the global supply chain. He noted
the importance of manageable ESG processes, urging businesses to
view ESG implementation as a crucial step toward sustainable
development rather than a mere obligation.
Support from company leaders and supervisory boards is vital for
the successful adoption of ESG standards. Janjaliani stressed the
need for managers to recognize the changing business landscape and
prepare for future challenges by initiating ESG processes now.
