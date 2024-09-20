Four Injured, Civilian Vessel Damaged In Russian Strike On Odesa Port Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the infrastructure in Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile on the afternoon of Friday, injuring four people and damaging a civilian vessel flying the flag of Antigua.

Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, missile debris damaged the port and civilian infrastructure and a civilian ship flying the flag of Antigua.

Russian missile strike kills married couple in Odesa suburb

"Four civilians were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance," Kiper said.

Earlier reports said that an explosion rang out in Odesa on the afternoon of September 20.