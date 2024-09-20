Four Injured, Civilian Vessel Damaged In Russian Strike On Odesa Port Infrastructure
Date
9/20/2024 10:08:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the port infrastructure in Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile on the afternoon of Friday, injuring four people and damaging a civilian vessel flying the flag of Antigua.
Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, missile debris damaged the port and civilian infrastructure and a civilian ship flying the flag of Antigua.
Read also:
Russian missile strike kills married couple in Odesa suburb
"Four civilians were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance," Kiper said.
Earlier reports said that an explosion rang out in Odesa on the afternoon of September 20.
MENAFN20092024000193011044ID1108696847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.