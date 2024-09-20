14 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Arrive In N.Gaza With Kuwaiti Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Wissam Abu-Zaid

GAZA, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Wafaa Foundation of Microfinance and Capacity Building announced on Friday the arrival of 14 trucks of humanitarian and relief aid to northern Gaza Strip, organized by the Kuwaiti Namaa Charity Association.

Director of Wafaa Foundation's office in Gaza Strip Ghadeer Shahada said, in a press statement to KUNA, that four trucks loaded with vegetables, eggs and chicken entered the besieged northern Gaza Strip.

She added that this came as part of the humanitarian "Convoys of Goodness" campaign, organized by the Kuwaiti Namaa Charity Association and "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign.

Shahada said that these food parcels were distributed to thousands of displaced families in northern Gaza Strip through Wafaa Foundation.

She pointed out that hunger is spreading in northern Gaza Strip, where more than 700,000 Palestinians live in difficult conditions, adding that the markets have been empty of meat, vegetables and fruits for several months due to the occupation preventing their entry.

Director of Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in northern Gaza Mohammad Shwaidih confirmed, in a press statement, that the humanitarian aid provided by Namaa has reached its warehouses.

Shwaidih added that the aid was added to a special system away from the traditional parcel system to reach all Palestinian people through a computerized system, including the injured, amputees, or those with osteoporosis and malnutrition.

He expressed his thanks to Kuwait and all its institutions, in addition to the Kuwaiti Namaa and Palestinian Wafaa institutions for their assistance in delivering aid to the Palestinian people.

For his part, Director General of the Health Authorities in northern Gaza Strip Dr. Mahmoud Hammad thanked Kuwait for its generous support for the health sector in Gaza.

Hammad said that the Kuwaiti support had a positive impact in preventing the collapse of the health system by supporting it with medicines, ambulances, medical supplies to manage the situation in the "rabid" war that targeted health facilities.

He pointed out that the occupation forces targeted more than 90 percent of public facilities during its aggression, calling on the international community to support the health cadres working under complex circumstances.

Since the start of the aggression on Gaza Strip on October 7, Kuwait has been the first to provide great support to all Palestinian people and various sectors.

Kuwait has established an air bridge that carried all the relief, humanitarian and medical aid the Palestinians needed, as well as tents for the displaced, with contributions from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and official and charitable organizations. (end)

