UGREEN Showcased Nasync Series At IFA 2024: Next-Level Storage Solutions Now Available For Order

UGREEN, a pioneer in consumer innovation, showcased a diverse range of products and solutions at IFA 2024. They have garnered 15 prestigious awards, with the crown jewel being the 'Omdia Innovation Award', a testament to the commitment to groundbreaking technology, and secured 14 accolades, including the highly sought-after "Best of IFA 2024"

from esteemed publications such as Android Authority, How-To Geek, and MakeUseOf. Among the highlights was the NASync series, which includes the next-generation AI NAS (Network-Attached Storage) making its conceptual debut.

Ugreen NASync Series: Next-level Professional Data Storage Solutions

Ugreen NASync DXP480T Plus received the Omdia Innovation Award at IFA 2024.

The UGREEN NASync series is a versatile storage solution for personal, home, and business users. It functions as a smart data management hub, allowing seamless data storage and access across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs through network connectivity. During the event, the series, including the NASync DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus, DXP480T Plus, DXP2800, DXP4800 and DXP4800 Plus, garnered significant recognition, with the DXP480T Plus receiving the Omdia Innovation Award at IFA.

Featuring up to Intel CoreTM

i5 Processors and dual 10GbE network ports, NASync devices deliver exceptional processing power and lightning-fast data transfer speeds. Additionally, UGREEN's proprietary operating system provides a streamlined user experience with an all-in-one app and an intuitive interface. The series is now available on the UGREEN official website and will be launched on Amazon on September 20. It will also be available at B&H, Micro Center, Newegg, and Adorama in the U.S., and is expected to hit retailers in Germany and the Netherlands in October.

UGREEN's new AI-empowered NAS models are set to be the world's first AI NAS equipped with a Large Language Model (LLM), offering natural language processing and AI chatting capabilities, which are all running locally. Moreover, significant hardware upgrades will enhance the models' AI processing capabilities. This approach enhances data privacy and security by keeping processing local and reduces latency for AI-driven tasks, making it ideal for environments with limited or no internet access.

Alongside the product showcases, UGREEN hosted a panel discussion themed "Innovation for NAS," featuring industry experts such as David Feng, VP of Intel's Client Computing Group; Jannes Günther, UGREEN's NAS Business Development Manager for DACH; Markus Xie, UGREEN's NAS Product Manager and Niels Maseberg, a renowned NAS creator and expert. The panel delved into the innovative future of NAS technology, discussing topics like the practical applications of AI-powered NAS, UGREEN's collaboration with Intel, and concerns about security and privacy in the context of AI. Over 20 media outlets and industry experts attended the event, giving it high praise. They believed that not only did it provide valuable insights into the development of emerging technologies, but it also injected new momentum into the sustainable innovation of the industry.

Additionally, UGREEN unveiled its latest product, the UGREEN Revodok ThunderboltTM 5 Docking Station, one of the first in the industry to adopt ThunderboltTM

5 technology from Intel.

"I would like to congratulate Ugreen on their exciting product announcements at IFA 2024. Ugreen's global introduction of their Intel-based AI NAS, now shipping with Intel® CoreTM i5 processor, ThunderboltTM 4, and Intel® Wi-Fi 6E represents a new era of intelligent storage solutions. I am also thrilled to see upcoming innovations like the Intel® CoreTM Ultra AI NAS series and ThunderboltTM 5 docking station, which promise to will bring even more groundbreaking capabilities to the market." said Jason Ziller, Vice President and General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation."

Offering a Bandwidth of 80 Gbps, the Revodok ThunderboltTM 5 Docking Station promises superior data transfer rates and enhanced video output, outperforming the ThunderboltTM 4 docks.

Pricing and Availability:

DXP2800,

$399.99: Available

here

for Amazon and

Ugreen with 10% off.

DXP4800 Plus, $699.99: Available

here

for Amazon and

Ugreen with 10% off.

DXP4800, $599.99: Available on

Ugreen with 10% off.

DXP480T Plus,$999.99: Available on Ugreen .

DXP6800 Pro,$1,199.99: Available on Ugreen .

DXP8800 Plus,$1,499.99: Available on Ugreen .

About UGREEN

Established in 2012, UGREEN specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. UGREEN has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories.

