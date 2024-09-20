Emily Dinova Launches New Thriller Novel The Antagonist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Antagonist", a new thriller by Emily Dinova, releases today

New of obsession, betrayal, and psychological unraveling confronts the question: How well do we ever really know anyone?

- Emily Dinova

GRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Antagonist , the highly anticipated new thriller by Emily Dinova , is officially released today, drawing readers into an intense psychological drama. Published by Henry Gray Publishing , this dark and cathartic novel is now available through all major online booksellers.

Dinova, known for her 2022 debut Veil of Seduction, was inspired to write The Antagonist during the isolation of quarantine, using it as a vehicle to process personal trauma. In an interview with Katie Mahalic, host of the Shadow Clock podcast, Dinova shared,“This was a quarantine novel... I weighed my options in terms of how I wanted to deal with trauma that was unprocessed in my life. I said, I'm going to write a book, and that will be my catharsis.”

The Antagonist centers on Dave Collins, a man living a quiet life in the suburban enclave of Repo Ridge-until a cryptic sticky note appears on his fridge with the words,“You're special!” What begins as an innocuous message soon triggers a spiral of paranoia and suspicion. As his life unravels at work and at home, Dave becomes consumed by the belief that someone is meticulously orchestrating his downfall. But who is behind it-and more importantly, why?

By introducing us to a character who appears blameless but who is harboring a dark secret, the book sheds light on the complexities of human nature.“When you actually explore an individual, there's so many facets,” explained Dinova.“And the novel begs the question, do we ever really know anybody? And I reallly wanted to explore that, because I think that there's no such thing as normal, and I think that everybody has the ability to remain unknown.”

Midway through the novel, the narrative shifts to reveal the perspective of Dave's tormentor, pulling readers into the backstory of revenge and betrayal that fuels the plot.“At its core, this book is deeply personal,” Dinova said.“It allowed me to confront the darkest parts of my past, and writing it was a way to take control of things I never had control over in real life.”

Advance readers have already hailed the book as a masterwork of psychological tension. Christopher Russell, LP, a psychoanalyst and host of the New Books in Psychoanalysis podcast, describes the novel as“an intoxicating and disorienting tale that kept me happily off-balance throughout. The horrors of this deeply informed psychological thriller unfold gradually. Rooted in the psychological adage that the urge to destroy does not have to be taught, Dinova renders her characters with layers of haunting complexity. It is a masterful demonstration of unconscious processes.”

Dinova, who originally doubted the novel would ever be published, reflected on the release:“I wrote this book in a kind of revenge COVID lockdown rage. Now that it's out, I feel like I'm releasing something that's not just for me, but for all of you.”

About the Author

Emily Dinova is an accomplished novelist and artist based in Hoboken, NJ. In addition to her literary career, she is the co-founder of G&E Productions, a cinematic and theatrical production company, and is currently pursuing a license in psychoanalysis. Dinova is also an avid cook and a martial arts enthusiast. Her debut novel, Veil of Seduction, was published in 2022.

Bruce Scivally

Henry Gray Publishing

+1 847-736-7796

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Katie Mahalic of Shadow Clock interviews author Emily Dinova about her new thriller, The Antagonist, releasing today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.